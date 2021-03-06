For the drive home in Danville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
