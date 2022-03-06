Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Monday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.