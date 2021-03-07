Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.