This evening in Danville: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
As Richmond is finishing its 10th warmest winter on record, a new international report released Monday updated the risks and impacts of planetary warming to people and nature.
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.