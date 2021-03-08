This evening in Danville: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…
For the drive home in Danville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Hi…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…