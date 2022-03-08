This evening in Danville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
