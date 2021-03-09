Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Danville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
