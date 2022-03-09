Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.