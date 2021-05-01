 Skip to main content
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

