Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
This evening in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Tuesday. The fo…