Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Danville will see …
For the drive home in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high tem…
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…