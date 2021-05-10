 Skip to main content
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

