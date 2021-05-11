 Skip to main content
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 48F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

