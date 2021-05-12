This evening in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
