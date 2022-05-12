Danville's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Danville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
