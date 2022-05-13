 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Saturday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Local Weather

