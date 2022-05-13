This evening's outlook for Danville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Saturday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
