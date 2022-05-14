 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

