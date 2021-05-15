 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert