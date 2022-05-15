This evening in Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
