Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Danville