For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
