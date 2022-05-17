For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
