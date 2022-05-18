Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
