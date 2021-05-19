This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
