May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Danville. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest.