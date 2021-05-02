Danville's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Danville. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
