For the drive home in Danville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's f…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, th…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 60F. W…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear sk…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will…
Danville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a…
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.