Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, th…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear sk…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high tempera…