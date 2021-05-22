Danville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
