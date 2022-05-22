Danville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear sk…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's foreca…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will…
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.