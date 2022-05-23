May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.