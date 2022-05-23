For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, th…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's foreca…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear sk…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Pl…
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect …