May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

