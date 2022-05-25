May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.