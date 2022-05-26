This evening in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
