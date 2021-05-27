May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.