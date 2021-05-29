May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.