Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today…
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 …
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Pe…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Pl…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's condition…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.