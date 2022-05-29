May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.