May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.