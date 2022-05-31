This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
