May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest.