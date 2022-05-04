 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Local Weather

