Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Y…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Danville will see …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.