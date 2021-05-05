Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
