 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert