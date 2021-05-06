This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
