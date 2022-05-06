Danville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Y…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 d…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Danville will see …