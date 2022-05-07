Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
