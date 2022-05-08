This evening in Danville: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
