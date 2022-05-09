May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.