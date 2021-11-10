Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
