Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Friday, it will be a warm day in Danville. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

