Danville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Danville. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Danville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% ch…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.