This evening in Danville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
