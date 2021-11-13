Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.