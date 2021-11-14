Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
